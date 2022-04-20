Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Department of Education announces more student loan changes

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some financial aid help may be coming to those who are still paying federal student loans.

The Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s making changes to the system.

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.

The income-driven repayment program offers four repayment plans and allows those in debt to avoid loan default by lowering monthly payments based on family size and income.

It also promises loan forgiveness after at least 20-years’ worth of payments is completed.

Thousands of other borrowers will also get immediate forgiveness due to the public service loan forgiveness program.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell
Judge involved in Indiana shooting steps down from race
David Adams, 20, has been charged with complicity to murder in a shooting that killed...
Man charged in east Louisville apartment complex shooting death
Hardin County woman found dead inside a shed in her backyard.
Teenager charged in connection to Hardin County woman found dead in shed
Joseph Siami is now charged with murder, two counts of assault, two counts of wanton...
New charges for man accused of killing UK student in DUI crash on LaGrange Road
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

Latest News

BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased
Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger
After 60 years of supporting Louisville’s older residents, ElderServe is pausing their programs.
Louisville nonprofit pauses programs serving city’s aging population