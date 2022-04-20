Judge involved in Indiana shooting steps down from race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just two weeks before the Indiana primary election, a judge familiar with controversy steps down.

In May 2019, Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell had flipped off two men at a White Castle in Indiana after a night of drinking. That led to a fight involving two other judges who ended up getting shot.

Bell was suspended from the bench after that incident.

Over the weekend, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving Bell.

Officials have not confirmed any details about what happened that night. The sheriff’s office turned information over to outside agencies, including Indiana State Police, according to the Crawford County Republican Party.

In a Facebook post talking about her decision, Bell thanked the sheriff’s office, saying they were only doing their job.

Bell was running to keep her seat on the Crawford County Circuit Court. Her name will stay on the ballot for the primary.

According to the Indiana Board of Elections, if Bell gets more votes than her Republican challenger, Justin Mills, she will have to officially withdraw from the race.

The Republican party will then have 30 days to submit another nominee.

Bell did not respond to our attempt to speak with her about her decision.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.