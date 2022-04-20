Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Derby Festival Weekly Pegasus Pin Grand Prize Drawing 2022 winners

50th annual Pegasus Pins from the Kentucky Derby Festival
50th annual Pegasus Pins from the Kentucky Derby Festival(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News partners with the Kentucky Derby Festival to announce the weekly grand prize winners who register their Pegasus Pin on the KDF website.

Winners are announced each Friday evening during WAVE News at 7:00.

Here are the winners of the 2022 Weekly Grand Prize Drawing:

Find the official rules for the Kentucky Derby Festival weekly grand prize drawing here.

