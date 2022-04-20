Kentucky Derby Festival Weekly Pegasus Pin Grand Prize Drawing 2022 winners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News partners with the Kentucky Derby Festival to announce the weekly grand prize winners who register their Pegasus Pin on the KDF website.
Winners are announced each Friday evening during WAVE News at 7:00.
Here are the winners of the 2022 Weekly Grand Prize Drawing:
- March 18 - Larry Doyle of Louisville, Ky.
- March 25 - Lynn Raque of Louisville, Ky.
- March 25 - Mae Blandenburg of Louisville, Ky.
- April 1 - William Lyle of Louisville, Ky.
- April 8 - Doug Emery of Louisville, Ky.
- April 15 - Nancy Brown of Louisville, Ky.
