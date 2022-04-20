Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Live Oak softball player pitches shutout after losing mother in car accident

Live Oak softball team rallies around Kaylee.
Live Oak softball team rallies around Kaylee.(Brandi Landry Smart)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community came together for a young lady who recently lost her mother in a car accident before a softball playoff game.

16-year-old Kaylee Chandler lost her mother, Grace Chandler on Saturday, April 16.

RELATED STORIES:

Impairment suspected in deadly head-on collision in St. Helena Parish

TPSO mourns loss of 911 dispatcher killed in crash

16-year-old Kaylee Chandler pitches a shutout game after losing mom.
16-year-old Kaylee Chandler pitches a shutout game after losing mom.(Brandi Landry Smart)

Grace was driving on LA 16 near Calmes Road when another vehicle hit her head-on.

According to a Facebook post from Live Oaks coach Brandi Landry Smart, Kaylee did something only a few high schoolers could do.

After Smart learned about the passing of Kaylee’s mother she went over to see Kaylee and lend her condolences.

While talking with Kaylee she said to Smart, “Coach B, I’m playing Monday.”

Monday, April 18 was the first playoff game for Live Oak softball and Kaylee was determined to play.

The post on Facebook goes on to say the community and high school rallied behind Kaylee to give her the strength to play.

Live Oak high school community rallies behind softball player who lost her mother.
Live Oak high school community rallies behind softball player who lost her mother.(Brandi Landry Smart)

In the post from Smart she says:

“I watched a school/community rally around her. I watched a team play behind their pitcher with passion. And most of all, I watched a 16-year-old girl inspire everyone in that ballpark tonight. Kaylee pitched a shut-out tonight and did it with more poise and strength than anyone could have imagined. Kaylee, you are an inspiration. You showed up today for your team, your school, your family, and your Mama.”

16-year-old Kaylee Chandler lost her mother in a car accident on Saturday, April 16.
16-year-old Kaylee Chandler lost her mother in a car accident on Saturday, April 16.(Brandi Landry Smart)

Live Oak won the game 10-0.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Adams, 20, has been charged with complicity to murder in a shooting that killed...
Man charged in east Louisville apartment complex shooting death
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Joseph Siami is now charged with murder, two counts of assault, two counts of wanton...
New charges for man accused of killing UK student in DUI crash on LaGrange Road
A man crashed his truck into a parked train near the corner of South 30th Street and Garfield...
Man dead after crashing into train at Louisville rail yard
Hardin County woman found dead inside a shed in her backyard.
Teenager charged in connection to Hardin County woman found dead in shed

Latest News

We'll see a wet start to our Thursday.
FORECAST: Wet, windy morning followed by warm, cloudy afternoon
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Morning, April 21, 2022
The initial shock has worn off, but recovery is just beginning.
Recovery continues one week after tornado hits Glenmary neighborhood
Parents Deone Oliver and Alexandrea Church are charged with neglect.
Police: Southern Indiana boy, 2, found wandering busy highway alone; mom napping inside
WAVE News - Wednesday night, April 20, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday night, April 20, 2022