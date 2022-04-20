Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville homelessness up more than 40 percent in 3 years, report says

An analysis by the Coalition for the Homeless attributes the increase to economic disruptions created by COVID-19.
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new report reveals homelessness in Louisville has increased by 41 percent over the past three years.

An analysis by the Coalition for the Homeless attributes the increase to economic disruptions created by COVID-19.

“COVID certainly made things worse for people who are poor,” Catherine McGeeney, Coalition for the Homeless’ communications director said. “And for a lot of people living paycheck to paycheck, that meant an entry into homelessness. That they didn’t have housing anymore.”

The new analysis documents a rise in homelessness since 2018. Louisville’s homeless population jumped each year of the pandemic, exceeding 10,000 people in 2021.

“So the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people who were poor lost their jobs,” McGeeney said. “And it was very difficult to recover for a lot of folks who are already on paycheck to paycheck.”

In 2021, the number of people seeking shelters, even during extreme weather events, went down.

The Wayside Christian Mission can accommodate 450 to 600 people a night and normally operates at capacity. However, it did not during COVID.

“During COVID was the only time we have ever had empty beds at our shelter,” Nina Moseley, Wayside Christian Mission COO said. “Previous to COVID, our beds were filled every single night.”

Moseley said people stayed away from shelters out of fear of catching COVID. She said the mission’s beds are at capacity again.

The Coalition study lists a variety of solutions to the problem. The most immediate need is more affordable housing.

According to the Coalition, the city needs 31,000 additional affordable housing units to meet immediate needs.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
