Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Louisville man indicted on 2 separate homicide cases

Joseph Hale, 28, was charged with complicity of murder and complicity of kidnapping in...
Joseph Hale, 28, was charged with complicity of murder and complicity of kidnapping in connection to the death of Jermaine Sprewer on September 7, 2021.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been indicted on Tuesday with murder charges in relation to two separate homicide cases in Louisville.

Joseph Hale, 28, was charged with complicity of murder and complicity of kidnapping in connection to the death of Jermaine Sprewer on September 7, 2021, according to Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine.

Sprewer had been reported missing before investigators said he had been kidnapped and held for ransom days later. Family members said they answered a FaceTime call from his phone, where they had seen Sprewer tied up and surrounded with guns.

His body was found on Sept. 11, 2021 on the shoreline near the Shawnee Boat Ramp.

In January, Roderick Bush and Dejuan Simonton were also taken into custody in relation to Sprewer’s death. The two had fired at ATF agents who were serving their arrest warrants before being arrested.

Hale’s second set of charges are one count of complicity to murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of persistent felony offender in connection to the death of Andre Steadmon Sr.

Steadmon was shot and killed on June 12, 2021 in the 1200 block of West Hill Street.

Despite the complicity to murder charge, officials have not listed the name of other suspects in relation to Steadmon’s death.

Hale will appear in court on April 25 for both cases.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Adams, 20, has been charged with complicity to murder in a shooting that killed...
Man charged in east Louisville apartment complex shooting death
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Joseph Siami is now charged with murder, two counts of assault, two counts of wanton...
New charges for man accused of killing UK student in DUI crash on LaGrange Road
A man crashed his truck into a parked train near the corner of South 30th Street and Garfield...
Man dead after crashing into train at Louisville rail yard
Hardin County woman found dead inside a shed in her backyard.
Teenager charged in connection to Hardin County woman found dead in shed

Latest News

The initial shock has worn off, but recovery is just beginning.
Recovery continues one week after tornado hits Glenmary neighborhood
FILE - Percy Phillips
Mistrial declared in 1993 murder of Louisville gas station clerk
The initial shock has worn off, but recovery is just beginning.
Recovery continues one week after tornado hits Glenmary neighborhood
While fun for thousands, it's hard work for organizers.
Crews gear up for Thunder Over Louisville's big return
An analysis by the Coalition for the Homeless attributes the increase to economic disruptions...
Louisville homelessness up more than 40 percent in 3 years, report says