Louisville man indicted on 2 separate homicide cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been indicted on Tuesday with murder charges in relation to two separate homicide cases in Louisville.

Joseph Hale, 28, was charged with complicity of murder and complicity of kidnapping in connection to the death of Jermaine Sprewer on September 7, 2021, according to Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine.

Sprewer had been reported missing before investigators said he had been kidnapped and held for ransom days later. Family members said they answered a FaceTime call from his phone, where they had seen Sprewer tied up and surrounded with guns.

His body was found on Sept. 11, 2021 on the shoreline near the Shawnee Boat Ramp.

In January, Roderick Bush and Dejuan Simonton were also taken into custody in relation to Sprewer’s death. The two had fired at ATF agents who were serving their arrest warrants before being arrested.

Hale’s second set of charges are one count of complicity to murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of persistent felony offender in connection to the death of Andre Steadmon Sr.

Steadmon was shot and killed on June 12, 2021 in the 1200 block of West Hill Street.

Despite the complicity to murder charge, officials have not listed the name of other suspects in relation to Steadmon’s death.

Hale will appear in court on April 25 for both cases.

