Man charged in east Louisville apartment complex shooting death

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to the death of a teenager at an east Louisville apartment complex in February.

David Adams, 20, has been charged with complicity to murder in a shooting that killed 19-year-old Isaiah Elder on Feb. 17.

According to an arrest report, Adams and another unnamed suspect shot Elder multiple times at the Maple Brook Apartments, off of Westport Road and Chamberlain Lane.

Louisville Metro Police responded and found Elder dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed Adams was going to the victim’s location on Maple Brook Drive to meet with him. Adams was present at the time of the shooting and fled the location after Elder was shot, the report states.

Police arrested Adams on Tuesday, who was booked in Metro Corrections.

In court on Wednesday, Adams plead not guilty. A judge set Adams’ bond for $50,000 full cash.

Adams is eligible for home incarceration upon posting bail.

