Man dead after crashing into train at Louisville rail yard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed when his truck crashed into a parked train at the Norfolk Southern rail yard in west Louisville Wednesday morning.

“The vehicle flipped, ejecting the driver,” Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said of the Portland crash, which happened around 10 a.m. near the corner of South 30th Street and Garfield Avenue.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was brought to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

