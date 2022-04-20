Man in stolen vehicle crashes while fleeing from police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A call to check on the welfare of a person inside a vehicle resulted in a pursuit of the vehicle by Louisville Metro police.

Officers called to the Thornton’s in the 9200 block of Preston Highway around 4:30 a.m. found a red Jeep with a man slumped over inside. The Jeep had been reported stolen.

Police say the Jeep sped off going north on Preston Highway. It struck an Okolona Fire Department ambulance and flipped several times before hitting bags of mulch at the Speedway in the 8300 block of Preston Highway.

The man driving the Jeep, whose name has not been released, was taken to University Hospital with injuries police say are very serious.

The case remains under investigation.

