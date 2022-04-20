Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Man in stolen vehicle crashes while fleeing from police

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A call to check on the welfare of a person inside a vehicle resulted in a pursuit of the vehicle by Louisville Metro police.

Officers called to the Thornton’s in the 9200 block of Preston Highway around 4:30 a.m. found a red Jeep with a man slumped over inside. The Jeep had been reported stolen.

Police say the Jeep sped off going north on Preston Highway. It struck an Okolona Fire Department ambulance and flipped several times before hitting bags of mulch at the Speedway in the 8300 block of Preston Highway.

The man driving the Jeep, whose name has not been released, was taken to University Hospital with injuries police say are very serious.

The case remains under investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell
Judge involved in Indiana shooting steps down from race
David Adams, 20, has been charged with complicity to murder in a shooting that killed...
Man charged in east Louisville apartment complex shooting death
Hardin County woman found dead inside a shed in her backyard.
Teenager charged in connection to Hardin County woman found dead in shed
Joseph Siami is now charged with murder, two counts of assault, two counts of wanton...
New charges for man accused of killing UK student in DUI crash on LaGrange Road
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

Latest News

After 60 years of supporting Louisville’s older residents, ElderServe is pausing their programs.
Louisville nonprofit pauses programs serving city’s aging population
WAVE News - Thursday evening, April 21, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday evening, April 21, 2022
The nonprofit said they have run out of the funding to keep their doors open and hopes to...
Louisville nonprofit pauses programs serving city’s aging population
Brown is accused of trying to shoot Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.
Evidence from day of Quintez Brown’s arrest released in DOJ motion
The governor announced four actions he plans to take in the next few months to move toward...
Beshear supportive of medical marijuana, seeks input for possible action to legalize it