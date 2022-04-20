Member of Derby 147 field dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 2021 Kentucky Derby horse trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen has died after falling ill.

Midnight Bourbon, a 4-year-old colt, died Sunday morning at Churchill Downs about three hours after a five-furlong workout. Asmussen said the horse suffered from acute gastrointestinal distress.

“He got a little uncomfortable and then he deteriorated very rapidly,” Asmussen told Bloodhorse.com.

Midnight Bourbon crossed the finish line sixth in the Kentucky Derby, but was elevated to fifth place after the disqualification of Medina Spirit. He finished second in the Preakness.

In his career, the colt make 16 career starts and had two wins, six places and five show finishes. In his last start on March 26 in the Dubai World Cup, Midnight Bourbon finished fifth.

The University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory will try to determine the cause of death.

