Neighbors say thief stole 4-year-old’s Easter eggs; Louisville girls save the day

"He’s only four. He doesn’t understand why the Easter Bunny would skip him.”
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a quiet street in Hikes Point, 4-year-old Charlie Stearman couldn’t find a single Easter egg in his front yard hunt.

The thing is, his parents were quite sure they had planted two dozen.

“True confusion at first,” Charlie’s mother, Jessi Stearman said. “Especially since my husband hid them.“

“I was like, ‘What did you do?’” she said with a laugh. “‘Did you hide them at the wrong house? What happened?’”

A neighbor soon offered a different theory. In the time between the setup and Charlie’s hunt:

“Our other neighbor had seen someone drop their kids off, walk up here, and take the eggs, and get back in their car and leave,” Stearman said.

“I was really sad,” Stearman added. “Genuinely disappointed for my son. He’s only four. He doesn’t understand why the Easter Bunny would skip him.”

Fortunately, the Easter Bunny had some helpers right across the street.

Cousins Tayla Hicks, 10, and Kenady Douthat, 11, were visiting their great-grandmother across the street from the Stearmans.

“I found out that somebody came and stole the Easter eggs and I was like, what? That’s crazy,” Kenady said.

“I asked my mom if I can plant some eggs for him right over here, and she said yes,” Tayla said.

Within 10 minutes of the candy crime, Tayla and Kenady arrived with some of their own Easter eggs to save the day.

“He was so excited when he came out here and looked for Easter eggs,” Kenady said.

“I felt like if I can make someone kind, I feel like I am going to be happy for myself,” Tayla said.

It’s a lesson in giving during the Easter season that Stearman said the alleged thief could learn.

“Why would you ruin a child’s Easter?” Stearman said. “And if you needed something for your family, you could have knocked on my door. We have more candy; I would have given you candy. We could have all hunted for eggs.”

Stearman said that because the loss is a mere $10 worth of candy and plastic eggs, she decided not to file a report.

