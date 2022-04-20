New charges for man accused of killing UK student in DUI crash on LaGrange Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with murder and additional other charges in connection to a head-on DUI crash killing a University of Kentucky student last November.

Joseph Siami appeared in a pre-trial conference at Jefferson District Court on Wednesday, where the additional charges were filed for his case.

Siami is now charged with murder, two counts of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, speeding 26 mph or over and reckless driving in relation to the crash on LaGrange Road in Nov. 2021.

The Graymoor-Devondale Police Department responded to the crash on Nov. 27, where a BMW and a Honda crashed head-on at the intersection of LaGrange Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway.

Chase Lawson, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Kentucky and South Oldham High School graduate, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Chase Lawson was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky and was a 2020 graduate of South Oldham High School, family told WAVE 3 News. (Family Photo)

Two other passengers inside the vehicle with Lawson were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, police reported.

Siami was not injured in the crash.

According to an arrest report, Siami was placed under arrest after being given a breathalyzer test and testing over the legal limit.

Police originally charged Siami with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Court documents state Siami entered a plea of not guilty. His next court date has not been set.

