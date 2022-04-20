Oscar Tshiebwe announces if he’s staying at UK or going to NBA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The biggest piece of a potential UK national championship run isn’t going anywhere.

Oscar Tshiebwe announced Wednesday he’ll be back at Kentucky for a second season.

He swept every major player of the year award and was clearly the most dominant player in the collegiate game this year averaging 15 rebounds per game, the highest per-game average in division one since 1980.

None of the major mock drafts had Tshiebwe going in the first round, so it appeared the only snag to a possible return was his student visa which limited his name image and likeness earnings potential.

It looks like that has been worked out and Oscar made it official Wednesday afternoon.

