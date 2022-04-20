Restaurants book for full capacity Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Southern Indiana to Butchertown, local restaurants are excited to bring customers in for the 33rd Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday.

Restaurants on both sides of the river are hoping to fill their seats to full capacity for the first time in two years.

Upland Brewing’s executive chef, Mike Riportella, said it’s been a slow comeback for his business and many in the area.

“This is kind of a bucket list type thing,” Riportella said. “A million people on both sides of the river. It is the first year of everything being back full blown, and you can just... the excitement is palpable. You can feel it in the community, you can feel it among our team. And we are just really hyped up and can’t wait to get it going.”

”It’s not that often you get to tackle an event of this size and scope,” he added.

The theme this year is “The Legend Returns.”

The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m., but the annual air show will take to the skies at 3 p.m.

Festival organizers said they expect Thunder to provide an estimated impact of $56 million to the area’s economy.

Riportella said the millions of dollars Thunder is expected to bring in will go a long way.

”It affects everybody across the board,” Riportella said. “You’ve got people’s families that are counting on their income and not getting it. You struggle, and if you are in the hospitality business, the margins are tight.”

Copper and Kings manager Drew Pomeroy said distillery tour experiences were hit hard too.

They shut down in March 2020. In the last several weeks, Pomeroy said his business has done a 180.

“We’re having to turn people away like we have never had to before,“ Pomeroy said. “Which, those of us in hospitality, we hate to do that. But it’s so different from what we have experienced for the last two years.”

Based on how booked its been for Thunder, Pomeroy said he thinks some of the Derby crowd has already landed.

Both businesses said they are almost fully booked if you haven’t made a reservation yet. They said they hope this Saturday is more than a sign of returning to normal, but also a sign of good things to come.

TARC will be offering free rides and increasing routes to and from Thunder Over Louisville all day Saturday.

Due to anticipated increased crowds, Thunder Over Louisville is expected to have different security and procedures.

Click here for more on viewing locations and parties. For Thunder Day information, click here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.