TARC offers free rides, increased service for Thunder Over Louisville

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC will be offering free rides and increasing routes to and from Thunder Over Louisville all day Saturday.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, announcing all routes will be fare-free and service in the Downtown Louisville area will be increased until 11 p.m., according to a release.

In addition, five post-event boarding areas will be designated for riders returning home. TARC said the service stops post-Thunder will be within blocks of the waterfront.

Passengers are asked to use TARC’s online Trip Planner to know their route number and stop locations to and from Saturday’s event.

Cross-river routes will not make return trips to Indiana after 8 p.m. due to closure of the Clark Memorial, Lincoln and Kennedy Bridges, TARC said.

TARC said fare-free rides are offered in sponsorship with the Kentucky Derby Festival and Humana, mirroring similar service offered in previous Thunder Over Louisville events.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
