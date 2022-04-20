Contact Troubleshooters
Teenager charged in connection to Hardin County woman found dead in shed

Sheriff John Ward confirmed a 16-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the death of Lana Jantz on Oak Drive in Radcliff.
By Dustin Vogt and Joshua Ninke
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County officials made an arrest in connection to the area’s first homicide of the year, where a 62-year-old woman was found dead inside a shed behind her home.

Sheriff John Ward confirmed a 16-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the death of Lana Jantz on Oak Drive in Radcliff. He is being charged with complicity to murder.

A motive for Jantz’s death is unknown, but Ward said the boy was an “acquaintance” and lived nearby.

Officials were called to Jantz’s home on April 13 on a wellness check after neighbors said they hadn’t seen her for a while.

Ward said when deputies checked Jantz’s shed behind her home, they found Jantz’s body. She died of blunt force trauma, according to the sheriff’s office.

WAVE News talked with neighbors about a teenager from their area being charged in the case.

“You know a lot of people will just jump the gun and say, ‘Oh, they’re accused, they did it,’ you know?” Peter Huffman said. “That ain’t no good.”

Huffman wants to make sure authorities catch the right person. He did say he was impressed with their response.

“They have been down here and they have really worked this case, trying to figure out who’s done something like that,” Huffman said. “I guess one of the major things is, why in the world would somebody hurt somebody like that, you know?”

No other details were provided. It is unclear if the teenager will be tried as an adult in the case.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

