Abbey Road on the River returns with new improvements

Abbey Road on the River moving to Labor Day weekend
Abbey Road on the River will return to Jeffersonville for its 20th anniversary this year, and WAVE is once again a sponsor of the event.(tcw-wave)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The popular Beatles festival, Abbey Road on the River, will return this year to Jeffersonville to celebrate its 20th anniversary over Memorial Day weekend, and WAVE is once again a sponsor of the event.

The five-day event, named after The Beatles’ Abbey Road album, runs from May 26 to May 30 and will include over 50 performers on six stages. The two major stages and viewing areas are next to the Big Four Station park.

This year, organizers are unveiling changes, such as the fact that those under the age of 20 may now enter for free with a paid adult, and event wristbands allow for re-entry, allowing guests to come and go as they choose.

There will also be plenty of food and drink options to enjoy while watching the live performances.

“We have always been a family event and seeing families of all ages bonding and enjoying the same incredible music is very special,” festival producer Gary Jacob said. “With the resurgence of post-COVIDfestivals that we’ve all been waiting for, there is no better time than now to support events and the talented musicians who have waited to perform for all of us.”

Click here to purchase tickets and use the code “WAVE” at checkout to get 15% off.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

