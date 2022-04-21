Body found in Indiana creek was missing Seymour 89-year-old

LITTLE YORK, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating after the body of an 89-year-old man who had been reported missing was found in a creek in Washington County on Wednesday.

Indiana DNR Officer James Schreck said Harold Wilson’s body was found in a creek near State Road 39 in Little York around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Schreck said a fisherman also found the red Chevrolet Silverado Wilson drove, which Jackson County Sheriff’s Department officials requested people be on the lookout for.

Wilson initially went missing on Tuesday morning.

No foul play is suspected in the man’s death, but Schreck said an autopsy is pending to confirm the cause.

