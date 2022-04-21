Contact Troubleshooters
Body found in Indiana creek was missing Seymour 89-year-old

Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.
By Shellie Sylvestri and Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT
LITTLE YORK, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating after the body of an 89-year-old man who had been reported missing was found in a creek in Washington County on Wednesday.

Indiana DNR Officer James Schreck said Harold Wilson’s body was found in a creek near State Road 39 in Little York around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Schreck said a fisherman also found the red Chevrolet Silverado Wilson drove, which Jackson County Sheriff’s Department officials requested people be on the lookout for.

Wilson initially went missing on Tuesday morning.

No foul play is suspected in the man’s death, but Schreck said an autopsy is pending to confirm the cause.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

