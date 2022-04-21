Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Death investigation underway after body found in Fairdale

The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.
The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.(WGEM/MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was found dead in the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road, near the Outer Loop, around 5 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Smiley said the woman’s cause of death was not immediately apparent. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the death investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student
Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
One issue appears to be at the forefront in Louisville with far-reaching repercussions for a...
‘Police aren’t coming’: Troubleshooters investigate ramifications of LMPD’s crash response
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump scheduled to appear at Derby for fundraiser

Latest News

Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police attempt to locate kidnapped Louisville woman
Thunder over Louisville is a glamorous event, but behind the scenes, it’s difficult, gritty,...
‘It’s just exciting’: Meet the Ky. woman working the fireworks barge for Thunder
There’s a new non-profit in West Louisville looking to help women who don’t know where to go....
Woman renovates grandmother’s West Louisville house into recovery home
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pack Downtown for all of the festivities.
Everything you need to know about Thunder Over Louisville 2022
Beth and Chris McBride
‘It’s just exciting’: Meet the Ky. woman working the fireworks barge for Thunder