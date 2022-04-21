Death investigation underway after body found in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was found dead in the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road, near the Outer Loop, around 5 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Smiley said the woman’s cause of death was not immediately apparent. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the death investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

