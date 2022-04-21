LMPD: Woman killed in Old Louisville shooting; man charged with murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman Thursday morning in Old Louisville.

Anthony Bedford was charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in a controlled substance in connection to the shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Police were called to the 1300 block of South Floyd Street around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Bedford in the apartment along with a woman who had been shot in the head, Smiley confirmed. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest report states police found the handgun in a plastic tote in a different room underneath a number of items to hide it.

Police also found suspected crack cocaine in the room, according to the report.

Bedford had told officers at the scene, “My girl man; she was playing with my gun. I don’t know, we been drinking.”

The report states Bedford was taken in for questioning, where he gave several renditions of what happened at the apartment. Detectives said he told them he was not present for the shooting, then said the shooting happened as he was attempting to take the gun away from the victim.

Bedford’s mother received a call from the suspect, stating she recognized Bedford’s voice saying “I didn’t mean to do it,” according to the report.

The report also lists prior felony convictions for Bedford including arson, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and fleeing and evading police along with felony drug charges.

Bedford was booked in Metro Corrections on Thursday afternoon and will appear in court on Friday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.