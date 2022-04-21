Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville City FC holds off St. Louis City SC 2 9-8 in penalty kicks is U.S. Open Cup

Louisville City FC defender Joshua Wynder
Louisville City FC defender Joshua Wynder(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 16 year-old defender Josh Wynder delivered the final strike as Louisville City FC escaped a U.S. Open Cup third round match against St. Louis City SC 2. The final margin was 9-8 in penalty kicks after a playing to a 0-0 tie in regulation and two 15 minute overtime periods.

“I’ve always been taught to walk up, pick a spot and then just hit it, so that’s what I did,” Wynder said. The Louisville native could not remember the last time he attempted a PK. “It was definitely a great moment. Especially to score it. If I missed, I don’t know what I’d do, but I was trying not to think about that. I went up there, scored and we won the game, so that’s all that matters.”

LouCity goalkeeper Kyle Morton stopped the first and last penalty kicks by St. Louis City SC 2.

St. Louis is coached by former Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth. LouCity boss Danny Cruz was an assistant under Hackworth.

“I’ve made it clear, I have so much respect for him,” Cruz said. “When you look at the way that his team pressed us tonight, it certainly looked like a Hack coached team. He’s a really good friend of mine. I’m happy obviously with the result but frustrated a little bit that it had to be against him instead of somebody else.”

The draw for the round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup will held on Thursday.

