Louisville homicides return to record pace, landing city on unflattering list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new national study ranks Louisville in the top ten cities with the worst homicide rate increases.

The study from WalletHub compares this year’s first quarter homicide rates to the same time period of 2020 and 2021.

The conclusion is Louisville has the 7th worst increase in homicide rate in the country.

Josh Crawford of the Pegasus Institute tracks trends in Louisville homicides. He said a study that looks at just three months out of the year can present an accurate snapshot, but not the whole picture.

“It’s not unfair, but the data can get skewed sometimes,” Crawford said.

On Thursday, the city logged its 52nd homicide of the year. Crawford said the city could be on another record pace.

“We had a pretty good February as months go,” Crawford said. “We had sub-double digit homicides for the first time in more than two years over the course of February. We followed that up with the deadliest March we ever had. And so, right now, it’s really hard to tell where the city is going.”

