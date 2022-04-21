Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot in Parkland; LMPD investigating

A shooting on Catalpa Street in Parkland, near the north end of Park Duvalle, is under...
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to survive after being shot in Parkland on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on Catalpa Street in Parkland, near the north end of Park Duvalle, around 11 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and he was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment.

“There are currently no suspects in custody and Second Division detectives are investigating,” Ruoff said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or to use the online crime tip portal.

