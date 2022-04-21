Mistrial declared in 1993 murder of Louisville gas station clerk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County judge declared a mistrial after a jury could not reach a decision whether to convict a suspect in the death of a Louisville gas station clerk back in 1993.

Percy Phillips was placed on trial as a suspect in the death of 25-year-old Brenda Whitfield after another man was wrongfully convicted in her death.

Whitfield was shot and killed during a robbery on Sept. 28, 1993 at a Chevron Food Mart on Newburg Road.

Edwin Chandler was originally convicted of second degree manslaughter in 1995, but was cleared of his conviction nearly 10 years later after new evidence came to light.

The case was reopened, and a newly discovered unmatched fingerprint was found on a beer bottle left on the counter by the shooter.

The fingerprint was matched to Phillips, who was indicted in relation to the case in 2009.

The jury started hearing testimony in the trial on April 13.

After more than six hours of deliberation on Wednesday afternoon, the jury became deadlocked. Jefferson Circuit Court Eric Haner declared a mistrial shortly after.

Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mark Baker provided a statement on possible prosecution for a second trial:

“On behalf of the trial team, I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to pursue justice for Brenda Whitfield and her family. We respect the work of the jury and in the coming weeks, my office will be making a decision regarding prosecuting a second trial.”

