Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Mistrial declared in 1993 murder of Louisville gas station clerk

FILE - Percy Phillips
FILE - Percy Phillips(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County judge declared a mistrial after a jury could not reach a decision whether to convict a suspect in the death of a Louisville gas station clerk back in 1993.

Percy Phillips was placed on trial as a suspect in the death of 25-year-old Brenda Whitfield after another man was wrongfully convicted in her death.

Whitfield was shot and killed during a robbery on Sept. 28, 1993 at a Chevron Food Mart on Newburg Road.

Edwin Chandler was originally convicted of second degree manslaughter in 1995, but was cleared of his conviction nearly 10 years later after new evidence came to light.

The case was reopened, and a newly discovered unmatched fingerprint was found on a beer bottle left on the counter by the shooter.

The fingerprint was matched to Phillips, who was indicted in relation to the case in 2009.

The jury started hearing testimony in the trial on April 13.

After more than six hours of deliberation on Wednesday afternoon, the jury became deadlocked. Jefferson Circuit Court Eric Haner declared a mistrial shortly after.

Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mark Baker provided a statement on possible prosecution for a second trial:

“On behalf of the trial team, I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to pursue justice for Brenda Whitfield and her family. We respect the work of the jury and in the coming weeks, my office will be making a decision regarding prosecuting a second trial.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.
Body found in Indiana creek was missing Seymour 89-year-old
The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.
Death investigation underway after body found in Fairdale
Parents Deone Oliver and Alexandrea Church are charged with neglect.
Police: Southern Indiana boy, 2, found wandering busy highway alone; mom napping inside
One issue appears to be at the forefront in Louisville with far-reaching repercussions for a...
‘Police aren’t coming’: Troubleshooters investigate ramifications of LMPD’s crash response
Investigation
Student accused of assaulting teacher, officer & another student at Ky. high school

Latest News

WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Friday morning, April 22, 2022
Old Navy says that it won't raise prices on kids' back to school clothes. Also, a potential jet...
Your Money: Jet fuel costs, HBO Max subscriptions, Old Navy holding costs, Romance on LinkedIn
We’ll have the warmest weather we’ve ever seen for a Thunder Over Louisville air show.
FORECAST: Summer-like weather into the weekend
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your weekend forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning, April 22, 2022
ZED RUN is a cryptocurrency-based digital horse-racing game.
‘Digital horse-racing’ trend offers thrill of owning a racehorse online