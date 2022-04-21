‘Police aren’t coming’: Troubleshooters investigate ramifications of LMPD’s crash response

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Complaints about police failing to do their jobs seem endless, but one issue appears to be at the forefront in Louisville with far-reaching repercussions for a large number of city drivers: police failing to respond to crash sites. In the meantime, cars aren’t getting repaired, medical bills aren’t being paid, people are losing their jobs, and crimes aren’t being investigated.

Dec. 13, 2021 — a driver told a 911 operator they just had an accident on Beulah Church Road.

“What you need to do is exchange information with the driver of the other vehicle we’re still operating on state forms,” the 911 operator instructed the driver.

“Hello lady, my car is destroyed,” a Berry Boulevard crash victim told a 911 operator days later on Dec. 26, 2021. “Somebody broken my car and leave. I need the police right now.”

“Guy ran a red light,” a driver told a 911 operator on Dec. 2, 2021 after being involved in a crash at Hurstbourne Parkway and Watterson Trail.

“Can you tell if anyone’s injured?” the operator asked.

“Yes, there’s somebody sitting out,” the driver said.

Jan. 28, 2022 — a driver tells a dispatcher their hip and ribs were hurting after a crash near the corner of South 1st Street and East Jefferson.

“Does anyone require an ambulance?” the 911 operator had asked.

Four injury accidents resulted in four cases in which attorneys claim LMPD left their clients high and dry.

“I will send a link to your cellphone where you would go to make that report for your insurance company,” a 911 operator told one the crash victims.

Their attorney told WAVE Troubleshooters they have many more similar complaints.

“Telling them they will not report, will not send an officer out, or they will be dispatching an officer but the officer shows up, does no investigation, then leaves,” case manager Christine Marshbank said. “He may hand them a civilian report to do on their own.”

In cases like this, problems arise: “Does it seem like any of the drivers have been drinking or doing drugs?” a 911 operator asked of Chris Philpot, who had called after being hit.

“Man, yeah, they just left from a club or something,” Philpot said.

Philpot said he thought he’d been hit by a drunk driver, but he was given a civilian report form from LMPD, no breathalyzer was administered, false information was provided, and by the time his attorneys got access to nearby security video that they wish LMPD had gathered, it had been recorded over. Then, Philpot’s insurance company denied the claim.

“There’s no investigation,” Marshbank, Philpot’s lawyer, said. “If there’s any video that can be obtained, it’s lost. If there’s any witness statements that could help, that’s lost. It ends up being a he said she said situation. Based on our clients, it’s obvious and it appears that a large majority are minorities, and it is affecting minorities at a very high rate.”

”I was in a car accident and the police never came,” a crash victim told the 911 operator through a translator. “And I got taken to the hospital by an ambulance, so right now I am at the hospital and I need my claim or my report number so I can make my claim on my insurance.”

”They showed up,” Marshbank said. “They did not do a police report. Their claim is currently being denied. Their vehicle is sitting in their yard, and nobody has helped, and they lost their jobs.”

Attorney JP Ward argued that LMPD’s own standard operating procedures, as well as state law, require officers to conduct all crash investigations.

”State law states any person that operates a vehicle on roadways has to, if there’s damage, injury, on public roadways, they have to call and make a report to police,” Ward said. “Once that’s done, police are required, it’s shall, they shall investigate and file a report. We’ve seen a huge uptick in hit-and-runs. Word on the street is police aren’t coming. Reports aren’t gonna be made.”

Nobody knows this better than JR Dezarn.

”Car comes barreling out hit me head on,” Dezarn said. “She reached back in the car, grabbed a small child, and took off. Took off running across the parking lot. I was like, what’s going on?”

A woman totaled Dezarn’s truck, grabbed an unrestrained child from her car, ran over to a car in a store drive-thru lane, jumped in, and fled, all shown in security tape provided to WAVE Troubleshooters by Dezarn’s attorney.

”It’s a crazy world we live in,” Dezarn said. “I can’t believe somebody would be so cold hearted as to do something like that, not even check on the other person or anything like that.”

“Is that one of the wildest ones you’ve seen?” WAVE’s John Boel asked Dezarn’s attorney John DeCamillis.

“That’s the one that led me to call you,” he said. “I’m like, I’ve seen enough.”

DeCamillis’ caseload is also blowing up with hit-and-run cases, mostly by uninsured drivers.

”Fact of the matter is, we’re not holding people responsible these days, driving without insurance,” DeCamillis said. “They think they can get away with it because Kentucky DOT doesn’t do a lot to them, LMPD’s not interested, and Joe Public who gets hit by them, they don’t know what to do.”

The complaints were detailed in an interview request to LMPD. Their response was similar to the theme of this story: unreturned phone calls and this three sentence written response:

“In 2020, LMPD issued Special Order 20-004 adjusting patrol response to several non-emergency incidents. With motor vehicle collisions officers should be dispatched to injury collisions or when it is indicated there is trouble among the involved parties. You have not provided us with sufficient information to respond further to your question. - LMPD

Respectfully, Angela Ingram”

Special Order 20-004 was issued at the start of the pandemic in 2020, limiting response to non-injury crashes and non-injury hit-and-runs in order to “risk exposure to the virus.” However, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear abolished COVID limitations a year ago, and the COVID map has been green for some time.

”It’s getting pretty long now,” Ward said. “The requirements for masks, city has opened back up — if they’re still using this as the temporary reason not to do this, it’s time to stop that.”

”What people fail to understand is that these insurance companies, they put exclusions in their policies, so that if there’s not a proper investigation, there’s not proper documentation, they can deny,” Marshbank said.

Meanwhile, the complaints are piling up. Marshbank said he just added another case of a severe damage crash, a 911 refusal to send an officer, and when the victim tried to flag down an LMPD officer driving by, she claims they accelerated past her and ignored her.

