Portland neighborhood home heavily damaged in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood caused heavy damage to a home.

Just after 3 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the 2600 block of W. Main St. Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire Department spokesman, said the first crews arrived within three minutes and found a large amount of fire coming from the three story building.

Cooper said one occupant of the building had gotten out safely before firefighters arrived. That person had been alerted to the fire by working smoke detectors.

During a search of the building, firefighters found and removed two dogs.

It took the 35 firefighters sent to the scene approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. The damage to the building is described as extensive. The homes on either side sustained minor damage.

The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

