Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Portland neighborhood home heavily damaged in fire

An early morning fire on April 21, 2022, caused extensive damage to a home in the 2600 block of...
An early morning fire on April 21, 2022, caused extensive damage to a home in the 2600 block of W. Main Street in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.(Source: Louisville Fire Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood caused heavy damage to a home.

Just after 3 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the 2600 block of W. Main St. Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire Department spokesman, said the first crews arrived within three minutes and found a large amount of fire coming from the three story building.

Cooper said one occupant of the building had gotten out safely before firefighters arrived. That person had been alerted to the fire by working smoke detectors.

During a search of the building, firefighters found and removed two dogs.

It took the 35 firefighters sent to the scene approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. The damage to the building is described as extensive. The homes on either side sustained minor damage.

The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.
Death investigation underway after body found in Fairdale
Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.
Body found in Indiana creek was missing Seymour 89-year-old
One issue appears to be at the forefront in Louisville with far-reaching repercussions for a...
‘Police aren’t coming’: Troubleshooters investigate ramifications of LMPD’s crash response
Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
Parents Deone Oliver and Alexandrea Church are charged with neglect.
Police: Southern Indiana boy, 2, found wandering busy highway alone; mom napping inside

Latest News

This year’s Thunder Over Louisville’s Thundernator, Lille Ingram, will light up the sky with a...
Thunder Over Louisville ‘Thundernator’ turns tragedy into celebration
In Kentucky, VA Sec. Denis McDonough said the biggest issues are access to mental health care,...
VA Secretary visits Louisville, speaks on challenges facing Ky. veterans
In Kentucky, Sec. McDonough said the biggest issues are access to mental health care, suicide...
VA Secretary visits Louisville, speaks on challenges facing Ky. veterans
Staying hydrated is key if heading out for Thunder festivities, UofL Health officials warned on...
Remember to stay hydrated if heading out for Thunder Over Louisville
Season tickets are available now.
Louisville Orchestra’s new season has something for everyone