Recovery continues one week after tornado hits Glenmary neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one week since a tornado caused massive damage in the Glenmary neighborhood.

The initial shock has worn off, but recovery is just beginning for many area homeowners.

Roofs covered with tarps and piles of debris litter the otherwise peaceful neighborhood after an EF-1 rated tornado touched down in Jefferson County on April 13.

On Wednesday, people could be seen in their yards or on ladders cleaning up the destruction left behind by the tornado.

“Trying to get my nerves back together because they’ve been kind of up in the air,” Lohelen Hambrick said. “But we’re doing good, praise God. Because it was bad.”

Hambrick had her doors blown open, windows broken, and needs a whole new roof.

She was without power for three days, but still decided to stay home and not get a hotel.

The insurance agent and adjuster have been doing their jobs and she has contractors ready to start working.

“Things are coming together slowly, but at least they’re coming together,” Hambrick said. “The neighbors have been wonderful because we’ve all pitched in to help each other. Trying to get everything straightened out so that we can at least go to bed.”

Ryan Hineman, a servicemaster, was seen cleaning up the debris piles on Wednesday afternoon.

“When all this happened, we went through tarped up roofs, did the water mitigation for them, picked up debris,” Hineman said. “And as we were in here more and more, people kept coming up and wanting us to help out, so that’s exactly what we’re out here doing.”

It’s a service that people like Hambrick have been waiting for.

“It puts joy in my heart because we’ve been wondering who was going to do this,” Hambrick said.

“A lot of things were lost,” Hineman said. “It’s going to take awhile for these people to get their lives back. We’re trying to get out here and speed that process up.”

