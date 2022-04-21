Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Student accused of assaulting teacher, officer & another student at Ky. high school

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer, a teacher and another student at a Kentucky high school.

According to school officials, it happened Wednesday morning at Lincoln County High School.

Police say they don’t know what led up to the incident, but a school resource officer was called to get the student under control after he assaulted the teacher and student.

As the SRO was escorting the student out, police say he headbutted the officer in the face.

We’re told the officer needed medical attention but is OK.

The student is facing multiple counts of assault.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.
Death investigation underway after body found in Fairdale
Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.
Body found in Indiana creek was missing Seymour 89-year-old
One issue appears to be at the forefront in Louisville with far-reaching repercussions for a...
‘Police aren’t coming’: Troubleshooters investigate ramifications of LMPD’s crash response
Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
Parents Deone Oliver and Alexandrea Church are charged with neglect.
Police: Southern Indiana boy, 2, found wandering busy highway alone; mom napping inside

Latest News

This year’s Thunder Over Louisville’s Thundernator, Lille Ingram, will light up the sky with a...
Thunder Over Louisville ‘Thundernator’ turns tragedy into celebration
In Kentucky, VA Sec. Denis McDonough said the biggest issues are access to mental health care,...
VA Secretary visits Louisville, speaks on challenges facing Ky. veterans
In Kentucky, Sec. McDonough said the biggest issues are access to mental health care, suicide...
VA Secretary visits Louisville, speaks on challenges facing Ky. veterans
Staying hydrated is key if heading out for Thunder festivities, UofL Health officials warned on...
Remember to stay hydrated if heading out for Thunder Over Louisville
Season tickets are available now.
Louisville Orchestra’s new season has something for everyone