Suspect in March homicide arrested, arraigned

Lorenzo A. Tunstull, 28, of Louisville, was arrested April 20, 2022, by Louisville Metro police...
Lorenzo A. Tunstull, 28, of Louisville, was arrested April 20, 2022, by Louisville Metro police for the shooting death of Ricky Lee Harris, 31, on March 18, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man last month.

Lorenzo A. Tunstull, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police April 20. In addition to murder, Tunstull is charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

Tunstull is charged with the death of Ricky Lee Harris, 31, on March 18. Harris was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Woodmore Ave.

His arrest report says Tunstull was identified as the shooter from witness statements and video surveillance footage. Detectives said Tunstull was captured on surveillance stills getting out of the car involved within an hour of the shooting. It goes on to state that Tunstull admitted that he was in the vehicle and in possession of it.

Metro police also say Tunstull’s clothing matches the clothing the shooter was wearing at the time.

When Tunstull was arrested on an unrelated warrant for drug charges, court documents say he was in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun. That gun was been identified as the murder weapon.

A not guilty plea was entered by the court for Tunstull and bond set at $1 million cash. Unless indicted by a grand jury, Tunstull will be back in Jefferson District Court on April 29.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

