UofL Health expands family medicine services in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital is expanding in South Louisville with a new facility and Residency Training Program.

The new family medicine office opened Thursday morning in Mary & Elizabeth Hospital’s Medical Plaza I on Churchman Avenue.

Faculty with the UofL School of Medicine along with primary medical care providers and first-year physicians were on hand for the ribbon cutting event.

UofL Health said the facility will increase access and provide more health services to an underserved population in the Louisville area. It will also allow future physicians to receive real world experience through the new training program, UofL Health said.

“Because the access to primary care is so low for the South End and the southwest side and the West End, that (the facility) brought access close to home, it keeps them at their home,” Mary & Elizabeth CEO Melisa Adkins said. “Because a lot of our patients don’t want to go downtown, they want to stay local.”

New physicians through the Residency Training Program will be able to work with top physicians across the community and the state, learning best practices to advance their careers.

For more information on the new family medicine facility and services offered, click or tap here.

