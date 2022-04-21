Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH: SUV trapped on sandbank for three days becomes big weekend attraction

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - An SUV was stuck for three days on a sandbar in Maine after someone drove it out at low tide and it became stuck.

Multiple attempts to tow the vehicle trapped between Bar Harbor and Bar Island proved unsuccessful.

It sat on flotation devices until another attempt to tow it out came at low tide Monday, WABI reported.

“We came down to see if we could maybe walk across to Bar Island and get an understanding of the tides and all that. We came down and saw a party started,” Delaware resident Thomas Cooper said.

For those who do this kind of thing for a living, trying to get this 2021 Ford Bronco to shore hasn’t been like the others.

“Never had to float one before. Usually we can get them out without floating, but this is very unique, and it’s going to sit there until low tide,” Island Towing owner Lester Foss said.

But that’s not the only thing that made this one different. For a place that will see millions of visitors this summer, this was one of Acadia National Park’s biggest attractions over the weekend.

“This is one of the very biggest ones I’ve seen. Yesterday, there was probably 200 people were lined up on the beach over here,” Foss said.

By the time Monday rolled around, it even had its own soundtrack.

“The music was different. Definitely different,” Foss said.

This is certainly not the first time a vehicle has needed to be rescued between Bar Harbor and Bar Island. It actually happens every year, but it doesn’t usually take three days for a vehicle to be rescued. It also doesn’t usually turn into this kind of party.

Greg Canders with Canders Diving Services said he has never had music played before.

“The Beach Boys are playing, and I wanted to start dancing on the way in,” he said. “I thought that was really cool. It’s a beautiful day. It’s springtime. Everybody’s happy to be outside, so it just added to everybody’s success here today. It was great to see everybody out.”

Gary Allen made himself the “Bronco Rescue” music director.

“Life is pretty serious a lot, and smiling and laughing is way better than crying,” Allen said. “I think that you don’t want to make fun of other people’s misfortune; however, don’t drive where you shouldn’t be, and then this won’t happen.”

Officials said the Bronco was finally pulled to shore late Monday.

You can hear the entire playlist from the beach Monday morning by searching BH BRONCO RESCUE on Spotify.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

