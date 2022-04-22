Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

FORECAST: This may be the warmest Thunder Over Louisville ever

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast update.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Warm and dry for the Thunder weekend
  • Rain likely Monday
  • Back into the 60s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mostly clear sky Friday night, but the higher humidity and warm south-easterly breeze will keep temperatures from falling below the 50s and 60s for all of us by morning.

Saturday’s Thunder Over Louisville looks to be the warmest in the event’s history, beating out the record of 82° for the event set back in 2004. There will be some high, thin cloud cover at times, but nothing that will impact the air show. Wear sunscreen!

Fireworks time will be in the 70s during the evening, and we’ll eventually settle down into the 60s once again by Sunday morning with a few clouds around.

Sunday’s forecast looks very similar to Saturday, but there will be a few more clouds to limit the temperature from rising into the mid 80s.

Clouds will increase during the evening, eventually allowing for some rain late Sunday night into Monday.

A warm-up back into the 70s will arrive by late next week into the following weekend (just in time for the mini/Marathon, balloon events and Pegasus Parade.)

It’s a bit too early to talk about rain chance with great confidence. Stay tuned!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Evening, April 22, 2022

Most Read

Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.
Death investigation underway after body found in Fairdale
One issue appears to be at the forefront in Louisville with far-reaching repercussions for a...
‘Police aren’t coming’: Troubleshooters investigate ramifications of LMPD’s crash response
Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.
Body found in Indiana creek was missing Seymour 89-year-old
Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Evening, April 22, 2022
We’ve seen everything from sleet falling to 82° and sunshine for Thunder.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts Thunder Over Louisville
The initial shock has worn off, but recovery is just beginning.
Recovery continues one week after tornado hits Glenmary neighborhood
The initial shock has worn off, but recovery is just beginning.
Recovery continues one week after tornado hits Glenmary neighborhood