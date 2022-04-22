FORECAST: This may be the warmest Thunder Over Louisville ever

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm and dry for the Thunder weekend

Rain likely Monday

Back into the 60s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mostly clear sky Friday night, but the higher humidity and warm south-easterly breeze will keep temperatures from falling below the 50s and 60s for all of us by morning.

Saturday’s Thunder Over Louisville looks to be the warmest in the event’s history, beating out the record of 82° for the event set back in 2004. There will be some high, thin cloud cover at times, but nothing that will impact the air show. Wear sunscreen!

Fireworks time will be in the 70s during the evening, and we’ll eventually settle down into the 60s once again by Sunday morning with a few clouds around.

Sunday’s forecast looks very similar to Saturday, but there will be a few more clouds to limit the temperature from rising into the mid 80s.

Clouds will increase during the evening, eventually allowing for some rain late Sunday night into Monday.

A warm-up back into the 70s will arrive by late next week into the following weekend (just in time for the mini/Marathon, balloon events and Pegasus Parade.)

It’s a bit too early to talk about rain chance with great confidence. Stay tuned!

