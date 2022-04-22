Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump scheduled to appear at Derby for fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at Churchill Downs on Derby Day for a super PAC event.
By Dustin Vogt and David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at Churchill Downs on Derby Day for a super PAC event.

A flier tweeted by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman shows Trump’s super PAC, “MAGA Again!” as the organizers of the event.

Trump is said to be the special guest for the event, which the flier has listed at Churchill Downs on May 7. No information was provided on when or where inside Churchill Downs the event would take place.

(Story continues below)

Churchill Downs provided the following comment through its spokesman, Darren Rogers, stating the company would not speak on private events not organized by the race track.

“Every year, many high profile individuals choose to attend the Kentucky Derby, including prominent political figures,” Rogers said in a statement. “We do not comment on or confirm the attendance of individual guests or those holding private events not coordinated by Churchill Downs.”

On Friday, when asked specifically if Churchill Downs allows candidates or political groups to host fundraisers at the Derby, Rogers said this:

“Churchill Downs does not coordinate any private or political fundraisers during the Derby.”

Other Republican leaders listed on the flier possibly making an appearance include MAGA Again’s chairman Pam Bondi, former Acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence Richard Grenell, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and former advisor to the President, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The flier said tickets to the event run $75,000 per person.

WAVE News reached out to several Louisville-area GOP leaders for comment and confirmation of the event. No response was received at the time of writing.

The Kentucky Derby claims a long list of Presidents in attendance, either before, during or after holding office.

It dates back to Harry Truman, before he was in office.

The most recent was Trump, who previously appeared at the Kentucky Derby back in 1999 with his current wife, Melania Trump.

It’s been hard to tell in recent years if the former President is actually a fan of the Derby. Last year, he called Derby winner, Medina Spirit, a junky after the betamethasone controversy.

In 2019, he was also critical when Maximum Security was disqualified for interference, saying “the best horse did not win.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.
Death investigation underway after body found in Fairdale
One issue appears to be at the forefront in Louisville with far-reaching repercussions for a...
‘Police aren’t coming’: Troubleshooters investigate ramifications of LMPD’s crash response
Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.
Body found in Indiana creek was missing Seymour 89-year-old
Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

Latest News

The body scanner was one of multiple security measures put in place within Metro Corrections...
Metro Corrections body scanner stopping drugs, illegal items from entering jail
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at Churchill Downs on Derby Day for a...
Former President Donald Trump scheduled to appear at Derby for fundraiser
The scanners were installed after multiple fatal overdoses at the jail in recent months.
Metro Corrections body scanner stopping drugs, illegal items from entering jail
This year’s Thunder Over Louisville’s Thundernator, Lille Ingram, will light up the sky with a...
Thunder Over Louisville ‘Thundernator’ turns tragedy into celebration
In Kentucky, VA Sec. Denis McDonough said the biggest issues are access to mental health care,...
VA Secretary visits Louisville, speaks on challenges facing Ky. veterans