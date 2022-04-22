Indiana community organizing vigils for child found dead in Washington County

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - Two groups in Southern Indiana will be gathering to honor the life of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said two seperate vigils will be hosted in Washington County.

The first vigil will be hosted at Pekin Park on Sunday at 7 p.m. No information was provided as the organizer of the event.

Another vigil, organized by Sugar Creek Church’s pastor Todd Murphey, will be hosted on the square around the Salem courthouse at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Huls said the ongoing investigation of the boy’s death has brought the county together sharing their concern and their care.

Indiana State Police said the boy was found dead in the woods on April 16 near East Holder Road in New Pekin.

On Tuesday, officials revealed the 5-year-old’s body, found by a mushroom hunter in the area, was discovered inside of a suitcase.

Huls said ISP has been working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, trying to find out the identity of the young boy and his caregivers.

Indiana State Police also created a tip line for any information relating to the case: (888) 437-6432.

