Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana community organizing vigils for child found dead in Washington County

A picture of the suitcase was released to the public in hopes new information comes forward.
A picture of the suitcase was released to the public in hopes new information comes forward.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - Two groups in Southern Indiana will be gathering to honor the life of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said two seperate vigils will be hosted in Washington County.

The first vigil will be hosted at Pekin Park on Sunday at 7 p.m. No information was provided as the organizer of the event.

Another vigil, organized by Sugar Creek Church’s pastor Todd Murphey, will be hosted on the square around the Salem courthouse at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Huls said the ongoing investigation of the boy’s death has brought the county together sharing their concern and their care.

Indiana State Police said the boy was found dead in the woods on April 16 near East Holder Road in New Pekin.

On Tuesday, officials revealed the 5-year-old’s body, found by a mushroom hunter in the area, was discovered inside of a suitcase.

Huls said ISP has been working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, trying to find out the identity of the young boy and his caregivers.

Indiana State Police also created a tip line for any information relating to the case: (888) 437-6432.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.
Death investigation underway after body found in Fairdale
One issue appears to be at the forefront in Louisville with far-reaching repercussions for a...
‘Police aren’t coming’: Troubleshooters investigate ramifications of LMPD’s crash response
Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.
Body found in Indiana creek was missing Seymour 89-year-old
Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

Latest News

Residents in the Fort Knox area can expect some loud noises over the next few weeks as training...
Fort Knox to get noisy during training exercises
In Kentucky, VA Sec. Denis McDonough said the biggest issues are access to mental health care,...
VA Secretary visits Louisville, speaks on challenges facing Ky. veterans
In Kentucky, Sec. McDonough said the biggest issues are access to mental health care, suicide...
VA Secretary visits Louisville, speaks on challenges facing Ky. veterans
1 killed in Henry County crash