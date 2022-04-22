Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS celebrates ‘Girls Who Game’ program promoting interest in STEM fields

The “Girls Who Game” program was created in partnership with Dell Technologies, allowing students to create and learn while gaming.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is celebrating the success of one of its new programs designed to get girls interested in science, technology, math and engineering fields.

The “Girls Who Game” program was created in partnership with Dell Technologies, allowing students to create and learn while gaming.

Around 45 students from Gutermuth and Bowen Elementary are participating in the program.

Since October, the girls have been meeting with female mentors with healthcare companies LifePoint and Scion Health to discuss technology-related fields.

The students were then tasked to study and design a rehabilitation center using the video game “Minecraft: Education Edition.”

On Thursday, students grouped up to showcase their completed digital projects within the game.

“I feel like I’m really helping people,” student Miranda Benitez said in a release. “I feel like I did something really important.”

“It’s super exciting to watch these videos and what they came up with using Minecraft,” Rebecca Probus with LifePoint Health said. “We’re super excited to continue this partnership and grow STEM in our community.”

The student’s projects were reviewed by a team of judges, who gave out awards during Thursday’s celebration event.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

