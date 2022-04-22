Contact Troubleshooters
Longtime Louisville movie theater complex to close

After 50 years in business, Village 8 Theaters in St. Matthews will show its final movies on...
After 50 years in business, Village 8 Theaters in St. Matthews will show its final movies on July 5, 2022.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway and Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 50 years in business, an eight-theater movie facility in the St. Matthews area will soon be showing it last films.

Apex Entertainment, owners of Village 8 Theaters, has announced the complex will be closing on July 5.

In a statement to WAVE News, Apex Entertainment said, “Over the years, Norton Healthcare has been a generous partner to Apex Entertainment. Without Norton’s help, Village 8 would not have been able to keep its doors open particularly during COVID. We appreciate the patronage and support of the whole Louisville community. While our 50-year-old theater facility is closing, we invite the public to watch movies and support an independent theater group at our newer, remodeled facility - Baxter Avenue Theaters.”

Located in at 4014 Dutchmans Lane in Dupont Village, Village 8 calls itself “Louisville’s only discount house.” The theaters operated seven days a week, 365 days a year.

In 2016, Norton Healthcare purchased the Village 8 property and had been leasing to the theater since the purchase completed.

When reached out for comment, Norton Healthcare said it is working on future plans for the property.

“We continue to work on our plans for the future of the property, which will be utilized to increase the community’s access to health care,” Norton Healthcare spokeswoman Maggie Roetker said in a statement. “We will announce those plans once they are finalized.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

