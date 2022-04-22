Louisville Orchestra’s new season has something for everyone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Orchestra’s performance season for 2022-23 has been announced, and for those who have ever thought about getting tickets, now is the time.

The new season includes a brand-new 40-week residence program for a select talented few. The concert series program contains something for everyone, from Broadway to classics, and there’s even something for the kids.

For more than two years, the COVID outbreak caused a great deal of uncertainty for the orchestra — but it won’t stay that way.

“We are back in force starting in the fall,” Louisville Orchestra Executive Director Graham Parker said.

It will begin with Music Director and Conductor Teddy Abrams’ nine-concert Classic Series features Abrams’ takeover of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony and ‘Emperor’ Piano Concerto.

“Teddy is going to play the piano concerto and conduct the symphony,” Parker said. “This is a chance to hear those masterpieces done the Louisville Orchestra way, played and conducted by our great music director Teddy Abrams. This is one those do not want to miss.”

The six-concert Pop Series, conducted by Bob Bernhardt, kicks off with Broadway and Hollywood star Kelli O’Hara, as well as the popular Texas Tenors.

Then, the three-concert Family Series returns to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, where music and animation will be sure to inspire fans. Parker described it as “a brand-new Pixar inspired kind of way to understand the orchestra.”

With a new program called Creators Corps, this season is all about innovation. Three composers will be chosen to relocate to Louisville and receive housing and a salary this fall. They will be able to explore the city while also writing for the orchestra at Whitney Hall and in the community. The program is funded by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and other donors.

“So, we’re going to be hearing brand new voices from some of the most exciting young talent in America and around the world,” Parker said the three finalists will be announced later this summer.

He said it’s an exciting time to be back and that he hopes the community will take advantage of the season and what Louisville’s Arts Community has to offer.

“I really encourage folks to remember that Louisville is full of some of the greatest performing arts groups in the world,” Parker said, “and they should be part of that.”

Season tickets are available now at LouisvilleOrchestra.org.

