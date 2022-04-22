Contact Troubleshooters
Pilots practice ahead of Thunder Over Louisville

The sky was full of sonic booms as the air show pilots practiced their routines on Friday afternoon.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival kicks off Saturday with the return of the full Thunder Over Louisville air show, fireworks, and events leading up to the Kentucky Derby in two weeks.

Workers have been busy on the ground too, dropping off portable toilets, installing the speaker systems, and unboxing all the trinkets kids are going to beg their parents to buy.

But, some of the most exciting work to watch was in the air.

“The fastness and the loudness, I just love it,” Debbie Fawbush said.

Fawbush said she can’t get enough of the fighter jets. She was doing her best to shoot video on her cell phone and relive the memory of being on an Air Force base with her dad.

“I used to go over there when he was in the Air Force and watch him refuel the C-130s, it just brings back a lot of memories,” Fawbush said.

Others were making memories with the next generation.

“They did fine, everybody came out of the airplane fine, landed fine,” Kentucky Air National Guard member Shelby Fuller said.

Fuller’s son, Max, didn’t feel like talking, but she brought him to his first Thunder practice to see his dad fly the C-130 dropping the parachute team from the Kentucky Air National Guard.

“He’ll be dropping the guys tomorrow, so it’s kind of our lifestyle to be around the base and the planes and all that,” Fuller said.

The airshow starts at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

The fireworks show shoots off at 9:30 p.m.

TARC will be offering free rides and increasing routes to and from Thunder Over Louisville all day Saturday.

For more information on road closures and preparation, click or tap here.

Road closures for Southern Indiana can be found here.

Click or tap here for viewing locations and parties. For Thunder Day information, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

