Remember to stay hydrated if heading out for Thunder Over Louisville

Staying hydrated is key if heading out for Thunder festivities, UofL Health officials warned on Friday.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With temperatures in the 80s and a record-breaking crowd expected for Thunder Over Louisville, people heading out to enjoy the air show and fireworks should keep one important thing in mind to not end up in rough shape.

Staying hydrated is key if heading out for Thunder festivities, UofL Health officials warned on Friday.

Saturday’s heat may knock some folks down, especially if they choose to drink too much alcohol.

When the temperature rises, our bodies try to cool itself off by perspiring. People will lose water and electrolytes by sweating.

If someone feels thirsty, that means they are already dehydrated. Other signs of dehydration are low energy, dry mouth, cracked lips, urinating less, darker urine, dizziness and lightheadedness.

“On average, it’s asked that people drink at least eight 8-ounce water glasses per day, that is about 64 ounces, which is almost two liters,” Bianca Grimshaw, UofL Health’s Athletic Training Coordinator for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine said. “If you are planning for this weekend, pack a cooler with water and make sure you have enough water for the party in your group.”

Eight first aid stations are positioned on both sides of the river manned by Red Cross/EMS and ambulances. Nearly 80 Red Cross/EMS personnel will man these locations beginning at 1 p.m. until the end of Thunder. People should also remember to keep that sunscreen handy.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest Thunder Over Louisville was in 2005 at 34 degrees. The warmest was in 2004, when it was 82 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast is looking even hotter with a high of 85 degrees.

With the loud planes and fireworks, guests should also remember to protect their hearing. People heading downtown to watch Thunder should bring ear buds, headphones or ear muffs, especially for little kids.

TARC will be offering free rides and increasing routes to and from Thunder Over Louisville all day Saturday.

For more information on road closures and preparation, click or tap here.

Road closures for Southern Indiana can be found here.

Click or tap here for viewing locations and parties. For Thunder Day information, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

