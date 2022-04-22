Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear complex death row case

Georgia inmate Michael Nance argues lethal injection is ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ and wants a firing squad.
Michael Nance petitions Supreme Court to hear complex death row case asking for execution by...
Michael Nance petitions Supreme Court to hear complex death row case asking for execution by firing squad
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The case of a death row inmate who wants to choose how he is executed will now go before the United States Supreme Court.

Georgia inmate Michael Nance wants to die by firing squad and not by lethal injection. He argues lethal injection violates his eighth amendment right that protects people from cruel and unusual punishment. His legal argument centers in large part on how his own unique medical conditions have compromised his veins. He argues that will make lethal injection painful. However, a firing squad is not an approved method of execution in the state of Georgia.

A lawyer who represents Nance, Jenner & Block Partner Matthew Hellman, told the Washington News Bureau in a statement: “This case is about whether a prisoner can challenge a method of execution as unconstitutionally cruel even when it is the only method that the State has adopted. If the answer is no, the courthouse doors will be closed to many prisoners who simply seek to have their death sentences carried out in a humane and lawful manner.”

Cliff Sloan, a professor at Georgetown Law University, also spoke to the Washington News Bureau about the case. He has previously argued several cases successfully before the Supreme Court on behalf of death row inmates.

“What is at issue is when a method of execution would cause severe pain to somebody. And, that should trouble us all and that should make us all want to make sure that that person can bring that claim to court,” said Sloan.

Sloan said in the case of Nance, the court will be forced to decide the procedure Nance can use to fight his method of execution. He said that decision could make it easier or harder for other inmates across the country to pursue similar legal challenges.

“The issue here is whether the person could bring that under a civil rights statute, which is the way they’ve been brought in the past, or whether the person has to bring it under what’s called the habeas corpus statute and then it would be barred,” said Sloan.

A habeas petition challenges the evidence of the lawfulness of imprisonment. In court paperwork, Nance argues the habeas procedure shouldn’t apply to his case because he is only challenging the method of his execution.

Nance’s legal team argues that in May of 2019, a prison medical technician told Nance that the execution team would have to “cut his neck” to carry out lethal injection because they could not “otherwise obtain sustained intravenous access.” They also claim Nance’s severely compromised veins pose a substantial risk of him facing a ‘torturous’ and ‘excessively painful’ execution.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled executions such as lethal injection, the electric chair, and firing squad pass legal muster. The justices are scheduled to hear the proceedings on Monday.

Michael Nance was sentenced to death in 2002 for the death of Gabor Balogh in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
The adult woman’s body was found in the 6200 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.
Death investigation underway after body found in Fairdale
One issue appears to be at the forefront in Louisville with far-reaching repercussions for a...
‘Police aren’t coming’: Troubleshooters investigate ramifications of LMPD’s crash response
Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.
Body found in Indiana creek was missing Seymour 89-year-old
Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

Latest News

VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Residents in the Fort Knox area can expect some loud noises over the next few weeks as training...
Fort Knox to get noisy during training exercises
The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say