Missing 8-year-old boy in St. Louis county, found safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department announced that 8-year-old Jayden Bruggeman who went missing Friday evening was found safe.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Fannie Avenue at 8 p.m. Police said Bruggeman was last seen at Lemay Park riding a pink and turquoise-colored bicycle in a black shirt and red shorts.

The Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled now that Bruggeman has been found.

