Missing 8-year-old boy in St. Louis county, found safe
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department announced that 8-year-old Jayden Bruggeman who went missing Friday evening was found safe.
The incident occurred in the 200 block of Fannie Avenue at 8 p.m. Police said Bruggeman was last seen at Lemay Park riding a pink and turquoise-colored bicycle in a black shirt and red shorts.
The Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled now that Bruggeman has been found.
