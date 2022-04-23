Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

FORECAST: Warmest Thunder Ever

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Warm & Dry all weekend
  • Rain and cooler temps move in Monday
  • Back into the 60s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a warm evening with temperatures in the 70s during the fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville. Temperatures continue to cool overnight to the 60s with mainly clear skies.

We will be feeling the heat again on Sunday with highs returning to the 80s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy at times gusting up to 25 mph.

Increasing clouds will lead to scattered showers late Sunday night, mainly after midnight. Lows cool to the 60s.

Rain is likely Monday as a cold front works through the area bringing cooler weather. There’s a chance for a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not likely. Highs will reach the low 70s and upper 60s.

After below normal temperatures for the first half of the work week, a warm up back into the 70s will arrive for the second half of next week (just in time for the mini/Marathon, Balloon events & Pegasus Parade).

Rain chances are in the forecast next weekend; however, it doesn’t look like a washout

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday afternoon April 23, 2022

Most Read

Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student
Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

Latest News

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday afternoon April 23, 2022
We’ve seen everything from sleet falling to 82° and sunshine for Thunder.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts Thunder Over Louisville
The initial shock has worn off, but recovery is just beginning.
Recovery continues one week after tornado hits Glenmary neighborhood
The initial shock has worn off, but recovery is just beginning.
Recovery continues one week after tornado hits Glenmary neighborhood