FORECAST: Warmest Thunder Ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a warm evening with temperatures in the 70s during the fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville. Temperatures continue to cool overnight to the 60s with mainly clear skies.

We will be feeling the heat again on Sunday with highs returning to the 80s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy at times gusting up to 25 mph.

Increasing clouds will lead to scattered showers late Sunday night, mainly after midnight. Lows cool to the 60s.

Rain is likely Monday as a cold front works through the area bringing cooler weather. There’s a chance for a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not likely. Highs will reach the low 70s and upper 60s.

After below normal temperatures for the first half of the work week, a warm up back into the 70s will arrive for the second half of next week (just in time for the mini/Marathon, Balloon events & Pegasus Parade).

Rain chances are in the forecast next weekend; however, it doesn’t look like a washout

