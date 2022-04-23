Contact Troubleshooters
Fort Knox to get noisy during training exercises

Residents in the Fort Knox area can expect some loud noises over the next few weeks as training exercises begin.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Fort Knox area can expect some loud noises over the next few weeks as training exercises begin.

The U.S. Army Fort Knox military base sent a warning out on its Facebook page on Friday, stating troops will be firing large caliber weapons systems from April 24 until mid May.

Training will not take place over Derby weekend, the military base confirmed.

Residents are expected to hear louder than normal activity from the base, including increased aircraft activity during the training period.

“Military training involving aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing in the daytime and nighttime hours is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units,” Fort Knox’s post reads. “This notice is provided as a courtesy for residents of neighboring communities.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

