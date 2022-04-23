Habitat for Humanity hosts ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ event in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 85 local residents, volunteers and businesses teamed with Habitat for Humanity to conduct community beautification projects and exterior home repairs in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday.

Fifth Third Bank will continue to invest in the Russell neighborhood through their sponsorship of the Russell Love Your Neighborhood, according to the release.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher joined the event, which included a community celebration lunch at Quinn Chapel AME Church.

“Through our community’s compassion, this year Habitat is celebrating our 570 homes built in Metro Louisville,” Rob Locke, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville said “But, while building is what we do, the reason we do it is to change lives. In the spirit of revitalizing neighborhoods and building a stronger community, Habitat’s “Love Your Neighborhood” strengthens and uplifts the dynamic between individual pride, community engagement and neighborhood livability by creating a safer and healthier environment.”

Habitat for Humanity will host two more Love Your Neighborhood events in June and September of this year.

