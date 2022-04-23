Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity hosts ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ event in Russell neighborhood

Fifth Third Bank and Habitat team up with community volunteers and neighborhood residents to...
Fifth Third Bank and Habitat team up with community volunteers and neighborhood residents to complete 6 home repairs and cleanup projects.(Habitat for Humanity)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 85 local residents, volunteers and businesses teamed with Habitat for Humanity to conduct community beautification projects and exterior home repairs in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday.

Fifth Third Bank will continue to invest in the Russell neighborhood through their sponsorship of the Russell Love Your Neighborhood, according to the release.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher joined the event, which included a community celebration lunch at Quinn Chapel AME Church.

“Through our community’s compassion, this year Habitat is celebrating our 570 homes built in Metro Louisville,” Rob Locke, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville said “But, while building is what we do, the reason we do it is to change lives. In the spirit of revitalizing neighborhoods and building a stronger community, Habitat’s “Love Your Neighborhood” strengthens and uplifts the dynamic between individual pride, community engagement and neighborhood livability by creating a safer and healthier environment.”

Habitat for Humanity will host two more Love Your Neighborhood events in June and September of this year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student
Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

Latest News

Watch Thunder Over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
KDF: Thunder Over Louisville 2022 schedule released
Kentucky Derby Festival announces 2021 plans
LMPD turns to federal agencies to assist in Thunder Over Louisville safety
Fire near Wilsonville, Friday
Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread
We’ll have the warmest weather we’ve ever seen for a Thunder Over Louisville air show.
FORECAST: Warmest Thunder Ever