KDF: Thunder Over Louisville 2022 schedule released

Watch Thunder Over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
Watch Thunder Over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center(tcw-wave)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Festival released the show schedule for Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday.

This year’s Thunder event, themed “The Legend Returns,” will feature one of the nation’s top air shows and one of the largest annual fireworks shows in the country, the release said.

The all day event began at 9 a.m. and is expected to run until 11 p.m.

  • 12 - 7 p.m. – Pegasus Pin & Pin Trading booths open at eight locations
  • 2 p.m. – Soul Circus and Katie Mac Trio perform at the Music State inside the Thunder Chow Wagon
  • 2:30 - 11 p.m. – Ohio River closes to commercial traffic for air show
  • 3 p.m. – Air Show begins
  • 9:02 p.m. – Thunder fans come together to help Light Up Waterfront Park
  • 9:06 p.m. – “God Bless America” Flag Tow
  • 9:11 p.m. – Drone Show Powered by LG&E
  • 9:30 p.m. – Annual Firework Show begins
  • 10 p.m. – Thunder FoodFest continues at the Wagon until 11 p.m.
  • 11 p.m. – Ohio River opens to normal traffic

Aircraft and show times are subject to change, KDF said.

For more information about the show schedule, click or tap here.

