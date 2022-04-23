Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

LMPD turns to federal agencies to assist in Thunder Over Louisville safety

Kentucky Derby Festival announces 2021 plans
Kentucky Derby Festival announces 2021 plans(tcw-wave)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville made its return on Saturday after a two year hiatus to COVID.

The mass crowd event is expected to draw in thousands, increasing the need for a public safety plan.

In 2017, the Louisville Metro Police Department had 1,233 sworn officers. As of April 2022, the city is down 205 officers. Despite the loss, the responsibility keeping the public safe remains the same.

“They’ve worked very hard and long hours to come up with a plan to keep this event safe and secure at the local, state and federal levels,” LMPD Assistant Chief Andy McClinton said during a press conference. The conference outlined LMPD’s safety plan for Thunder Over Louisville as well as the other agencies that plan on helping for the big event.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are sending officers, but other local police departments did not. Those include St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Shepherdsville.

“We need you all to be our eyes and ears to keep this event safe and secure,” McClinton told the public. “If you see something suspicious, say something.

A number of federal agencies were asked to help for Thunder Over Louisville, including the U.S. Coast Guard, National Guard and the Secret Service.

But several sources within LMPD wanted the public to know outside of the press conference that their traffic units are significantly smaller than in 2019.

Officers are asking the public to please be patient and plan ahead for Thunder Over Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student
Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

Latest News

Fifth Third Bank and Habitat team up with community volunteers and neighborhood residents to...
Habitat for Humanity hosts ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ event in Russell neighborhood
Watch Thunder Over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
KDF: Thunder Over Louisville 2022 schedule released
Fire near Wilsonville, Friday
Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread
We’ll have the warmest weather we’ve ever seen for a Thunder Over Louisville air show.
FORECAST: Warmest Thunder Ever