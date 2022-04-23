LMPD turns to federal agencies to assist in Thunder Over Louisville safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville made its return on Saturday after a two year hiatus to COVID.

The mass crowd event is expected to draw in thousands, increasing the need for a public safety plan.

In 2017, the Louisville Metro Police Department had 1,233 sworn officers. As of April 2022, the city is down 205 officers. Despite the loss, the responsibility keeping the public safe remains the same.

“They’ve worked very hard and long hours to come up with a plan to keep this event safe and secure at the local, state and federal levels,” LMPD Assistant Chief Andy McClinton said during a press conference. The conference outlined LMPD’s safety plan for Thunder Over Louisville as well as the other agencies that plan on helping for the big event.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are sending officers, but other local police departments did not. Those include St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Shepherdsville.

“We need you all to be our eyes and ears to keep this event safe and secure,” McClinton told the public. “If you see something suspicious, say something.

A number of federal agencies were asked to help for Thunder Over Louisville, including the U.S. Coast Guard, National Guard and the Secret Service.

But several sources within LMPD wanted the public to know outside of the press conference that their traffic units are significantly smaller than in 2019.

Officers are asking the public to please be patient and plan ahead for Thunder Over Louisville.

