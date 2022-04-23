Contact Troubleshooters
New Albany police searching for robbery suspect caught on camera

New Albany Police provided surveillance photos of a suspect who is accused of robbing the Circle K at Grant Line Road on Thursday.(New Albany Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who robbed a New Albany gas station on Thursday morning.

New Albany Police provided surveillance photos of a suspect who is accused of robbing the Circle K at Grant Line Road, according to a post on NAPD’s Facebook page.

The man is seen wearing a hood over his face and wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants and white tennis shoes.

No other details were provided on the incident.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the pictured suspect is asked to call NAPD Det. Travis Jones at (812) 948-5251 or the NAPD tip line at (812) 948-NAPD (6273).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

