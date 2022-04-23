Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have located a missing woman who was kidnapped from the Fairdale neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Shawntaya Snowden, 32, was last seen being dragged from 6403 New Cut Road and being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky. license plates, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

The Domestic Violence Unit said Snowden was found safe as of Saturday.

LMPD said the suspect is Rodriquez C. Hall, 34, is still at large and and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Hall was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

A warrant has been issued for Hall’s arrest on preliminary charges of kidnapping and assault, Ellis said.

Anyone with any information on Snowden or Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

