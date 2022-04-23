Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Teen dies from drowning complications after water rescue, coroner says

Authorities say a teen has died from drowning complications after needing to be rescued from the ocean. (Source: WMBF)
By S.E. Jenkins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A teen rescued last week after having trouble in the water at a South Carolina beach has died.

WMBF reports Andrea Renee Brown, 14, and her 15-year-old brother were swimming in the ocean when they suddenly needed to be rescued on April 15.

The teens were rushed to a local hospital, but the Horry County coroner said Brown ended up dying from drowning complications on Monday.

A family member said they were visiting the Grand Strand area from Four Oaks, North Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Marvin Hickman said about 15 rescue crews responded to the original call.

Hickman said it did not appear that the teens got stuck in a rip current but it was a red flag day with high surf and strong currents. He also cautioned all beachgoers to know their limits when in the water.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student
Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

Latest News

A 75-year-old woman is graduating from Shaw University after a 57-year gap.
‘This is my year’: 75-year-old woman earns college degree after 57-year gap
FILE - Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin speaks to his supporters during an...
Utah Democrats choose independent as candidate for US Senate
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan Republicans choose candidates aligned with Trump
A 75-year-old woman has graduated from Shaw University after a 57-year gap.
75-year-old woman earns college degree
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit