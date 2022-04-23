Woman renovates grandmother’s West Louisville house into recovery home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new nonprofit in West Louisville looking to help women who don’t know where to go. It’s called House of W.O.M.B., which stands for “women overcoming many barriers.”

The group is putting together a temporary home for women who are struggling with things like substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, or searching for jobs. Kids are allowed to come, too.

Tyria Cowan is using her grandparent’s home to realize her dream.

“My goal is to get it remodeled and up and running so my grandmother can see the finishes,” Cowan said. “I want her to see what she left... her inheritance.”

There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. While the house is empty, it shows its age.

Cowan plans to have the house ready for guests in about eight to 12 months.

That way, she can help people like Tiana Woods, who Cowan’s already working with as a caseworker.

“Helping me, motivating me every day,” Woods said. “‘Tiana, go do this, Tiana, you have to do that.’ So as I was listening to her, I actually got stuff done.”

Woods was a college dropout who did not have a job or even a place to stay. Now, she has her Section 8 voucher and is looking for a permanent place to live.

She is going back to school this fall and is in a much better place with her mental health.

“I’m not suicidal anymore,” Woods said. “I actually, I was very suicidal. I was taking pills... all this sort of stuff. I’m not doing that no more.”

Cowan has her own story. She became a mother at 15-years-old and barely had any support, let alone any idea what to do.

She eventually turned things around and got her degree with the idea of giving back.

Even though Cowan can’t house Woods or other women right now, there’s still a lot she can do.

“I’m just like you, I needed those resources, I know what it takes,” Cowan said. “I know what you need to be successful. I’m only 32, and I can get you there.”

For people who would like to help or donate, click or tap here.

Besides money, the organization said they have a list of items they need, including everything from furniture to things like toiletries.

